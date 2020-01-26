Inter Milan CEO: Christian Eriksen Transfer from Tottenham Is Close to Finished

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Inter Milan chief executive officer Beppe Marotta said on Sunday that a deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen to the San Siro is close to completion.

Marotta told DAZN (h/t Football Italia) that he is optimistic the Nerazzurri have won the race for the Denmark international's signature.

"We won't hide, you all know we've been negotiating with Tottenham for some time. His contract is due to expire on June 30, so the only rights we are discussing are for those six months. We are optimistic and hope the deal can be finalised as soon as possible, especially as the transfer window closes on Friday."

Eriksen is expected to arrive in Milan on Monday and undergo a medical with Antonio Conte's side, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Inter Milan will pay Tottenham £16.8 million for the playmaker, who will earn up to £320,000 per week at the San Siro, according to Sky Sports.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and has been a key player for Spurs. At his best he is a silky playmaker who brings goals and assists.

Opta noted his record in north London:

Yet Eriksen appears to have grown disillusioned at Tottenham and said in June 2019 that he wanted to leave. He told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Matt Law at the Telegraph) that he "would like to try something new."

Tottenham have tried to convince Eriksen to stay by offering him a new deal but that has been turned down, according to journalist Nicolo Schira:

Eriksen's arrival at Inter Milan will continue a busy transfer window for Conte's side and increase the number of former Premier League stars at the San Siro. The club have already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea, while Olivier Giroud remains a target, according to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports).