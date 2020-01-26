FA Cup 2020: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool lost a two-goal lead and drew 2-2 at Shrewsbury Town on Sunday when Jason Cummings came off the bench to bag a brace and earn the League One outfit an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Curtis Jones scored the 1-0 winner against derby foes Everton in the third round, and he broke the deadlock at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Donald Love's own goal early in the second half doubled the deficit before substitute Cummings converted twice in 10 minutes to equalise.

Defending champions Manchester City mauled Fulham 4-0 in Sunday's early kick-off, with the Championship guests playing 84 minutes with 10 men after Tim Ream was sent off early on.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the second period to build on first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan (a penalty), with City advancing to the fifth round for a fifth consecutive campaign.

Manchester United also won big and put six past League One Tranmere Rovers to progress. New captain Harry Maguire broke the deadlock with his first goal for the club before Diogo Dalot got his maiden goal this season, while Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood joined the scoring.

The draw for the fifth round will take place Monday, with fixtures scheduled to take place in the week beginning March 2.

Sunday's Results

Manchester City 4-0 Fulham

Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

Second-String Liverpool Labour Against Shrews

Jurgen Klopp saw a largely second-string Liverpool team fail to answer his call as the Reds came unstuck in Shropshire, a game his side were perhaps lucky not to lose after a one-sided first half.

Jones was the star against the Toffees thanks to his dramatic decider, but Sunday's opening score was sweet in its own way following a terrific through pass from Pedro Chirivella:

Donald Love passed Neco Williams' cross into his own net before even 30 seconds of the second period had passed, a tragedy for the Manchester United academy graduate:

But the Shrews rarely looked like burying their heads in the sand despite the setback and arguably played better football after falling behind, with the midfield battle looking particularly close.

Josh Laurent won Shrewsbury a penalty when Yasser Larouci—making his full senior Liverpool debut—impeded the player on the edge of his own area, and substitute Cummings made no mistake from the spot.

He saved his best moment for the 75th minute, however, when Cummings got on the end of Shaun Whalley's flick-on to race clear and pull Sam Ricketts' side level:

The Shrewsbury striker is regarded as something of a divisive personality, but he clinched rare status following his FA Cup brace:

Klopp will have learnt some unwanted lessons after seeing his men waste a two-goal lead, with Liverpool adding an unwanted replay fixture to their February schedule.

Manchester Monoliths Mosey into Fifth Round

Fulham's trip to an only half-full Etihad Stadium might have ended differently were it not for the sixth-minute dismissal of Ream, who was sent off after clawing Jesus down one-on-one with his goalkeeper.

Gundogan's conversion didn't quite open the floodgates as such, and even after conceding thanks to Silva's ferocious left foot, Fulham looked capable of clinging on:

Phil Foden showed some impressive touches in his ninth start of the season, assisting Silva's strike before his parried shot was turned in for Jesus' second of the afternoon.

Brazil star Jesus has enjoyed a prolific record since December and continues to showcase his value as the would-be heir to team-mate Sergio Aguero, per Sky Sports Statto:

United also lifted their spirits with a gargantuan win over Tranmere, who were back in FA Cup action three days after they beat Watford 2-1 in extra time in their fourth-round replay.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will welcome a host of positives—including Maguire's first United strike and Greenwood's 10th goal of the season—not to mention the result came after back-to-back league losses.

Tranmere are currently 21st in England's third tier—60 places below the Red Devils—but that didn't prevent Match of the Day's Gary Lineker from praising the return to scoring form:

United can almost guarantee a more difficult test in the next stage, with fourth-tier Northampton Town being the only side left in the competition positioned lower than Tranmere in the Football League.