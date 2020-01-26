Gabriel Jesus Leads Manchester City to Win vs. Fulham in 2020 FA Cup

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Holders Manchester City cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a 4-0 win over 10-man Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors suffered a nightmare start when Tim Ream was sent off for hauling down Gabriel Jesus after just six minutes, and Ilkay Gundogan guided home the resulting penalty.

Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City's lead with a neat turn and finish past goalkeeper Marek Rodak from the edge of the penalty area.

Jesus headed home Joao Cancelo's cross to make it 3-0 on 72 minutes and completed the scoring three minutes later with another header from close range.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting XI for Sunday's match, handing youngsters Eric Garcia, Angelino and Phil Foden starts and leaving Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling on the bench.

Fulham were without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic due to injury, meaning boss Scott Parker continued with Bobby Decordova-Reid in attack alongside Ivan Cavaleiro and Josh Onomah:

The Championship side's hopes of pulling off a shock suffered a huge blow in the opening minutes when they lost Ream to a straight red card. David Silva's dummy sent Jesus sprinting through on goal, and Ream left referee Kevin Friend with little choice but to send him off after he pulled the Brazilian back.

Gundogan squeezed the ball past goalkeeper Rodak to give the hosts an early lead and continue his fine goalscoring form at home in the competition:

Manchester City's second arrived a little over 10 minutes later through the lively Bernardo. The Portugal international picked up possession inside the penalty area, twisted and turned to find some space before tucking a low finish home.

The goal was City's 100th of the season in all competitions and saw them hit a landmark:

City's early goals and man advantage put them in complete control and they wasted chances to extend their lead further. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both put chances off-target in the first half, while Sterling came off the bench after the break and hit the crossbar.

Jesus finally added a third after Fulham had been caught out again trying to play out from the back. The ball was played to Cancelo to cross for Jesus to head home.

Fulham failed to learn their lesson and a fourth City goal arrived shortly afterwards in similar fashion. This time Michael Hector was dispossessed by Jesus, and the striker ended up nodding into an empty net after Rodak had parried Foden's effort:

Guardiola's side could hardly have asked for a more comfortable afternoon as they bid to retain their trophy, while Fulham's FA Cup dreams are over and they can now turn their focus back to the Championship promotion race.

What's Next?

Manchester City host Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, leading 3-1 from the first leg. Fulham's next game is against Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday at Craven Cottage.