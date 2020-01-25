Former NCAA President, Notre Dame AD Gene Corrigan Dies at Age 91

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former NCAA President, ACC Commissioner, Notre Dame athletic director and Virginia athletic director Gene Corrigan died at the age of 91.

Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune (h/t USA Today) reported the news Saturday, noting he died in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford issued a statement:

"When Gene hired me at the University of Virginia straight out of graduate school, it was one of the luckiest days of my life. That day began a relationship and mentorship that lasted nearly half a century. Simply put, Gene was one of the most remarkable individuals, and leaders, I have ever known. His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected - and there are a multitude of us."

Corrigan was the NCAA president from 1995 through 1997 following a run as the ACC commissioner (1987-95) that saw him add Florida State to the conference and assist in the creation of the Bowl Alliance, which preceded the Bowl Championship Series.

As the athletic director of Notre Dame from 1981 through 1987, Corrigan hired football head coach Lou Holtz and current women's basketball head coach Muffet McGraw.

Holtz finished with a 100-30-2 record and led the Fighting Irish to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings at one point in four different seasons. McGraw is a Basketball Hall of Famer who has led Notre Dame to two national championships.

Corrigan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lena, seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.