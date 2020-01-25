FA Cup 2020: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Chelsea advanced from the fourth round of the FA Cup after it beat Hull City on Saturday, but Tottenham Hotspur could not get past Southampton, who equalised late to force a replay.

Leicester City narrowly beat Brentford, and West Bromwich Albion pulled off the shock of the day, knocking out West Ham on the road.

Here are the full results from the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Chelsea beat Hull 2-1 in the late fixture.

Sunday Schedule

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Fulham

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tranmere Rovers vs. Manchester United

5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET: Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool

Michy Batshuayi gave the Blues a dream start against Hull, scoring just six minutes into the contest to continue his great cup form:

The Belgian's deflected effort gave goalkeeper George Long no chance and ruined Hull's tactical plans. Fikayo Tomori added to the lead in the second half, but Kamil Grosicki pulled one back for the Tigers to set up a tense finale. The Premier League giants held on for the win, however.

Spurs will be forced into a replay after they gave away a lead against Southampton. The visitors were the better side for most of the contest, and Football.london's Alasdair Gold thought they should have killed off the contest:

Son Heung-min opened the scoring just before the hour mark, but Sofiane Boufal got the equaliser minutes before the final whistle.

Giovani Lo Celso was the standout for Spurs, but the lack of a real striker was once again a major issue. Son's goal came after a poor showing from the Korean star, and Lucas Moura didn't offer enough in the attacking third.

Leicester advanced to the next round thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho, but it was Dennis Praet who stole the show in the buildup with a stunning pass:

Conor Townsend gave West Brom an early advantage away to Premier League side West Ham, and despite finishing the contest with 10 men, the Baggies pulled off the upset. Semi Ajayi saw the red card for a second bookable offence after 72 minutes.

Oxford United impressively forced a replay against Newcastle, holding the Magpies to a scoreless draw at St. James' Park.