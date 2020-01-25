Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

League One Shrewsbury Town host unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Reds are expected to make wholesale changes for the match but are still heavy favourites to win and book their place in the fifth round of the competition.

Shrewsbury beat Championship side Bristol City 1-0 in a third-round replay to set up a glamour tie with Liverpool, but that is their only win from their last seven games.

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (via Caesars): Shrewsbury 59-10, Draw 87-20, Liverpool 39-100

Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference he will use "fresh legs" against Shrewsbury and added that Adrian will replace Alisson in goal.

Youngsters such as Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams are all likely to start after impressing in the third-round win over Everton at Anfield.

Midfielder Naby Keita, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is also in contention for a place in the starting XI, per David Maddock at the Mirror:

Experienced trio Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho are also back to full fitness and may also feature.

Shrewsbury Town will be relishing the chance to take on Liverpool after setting up the tie courtesy of a late winner against Bristol that sparked wild celebrations:

The Shrews have brought in Josh Vela and Sam Hart during the transfer window, and both players will be hoping to get the nod against the Reds.

Manager Sam Ricketts told reporters his team need to be ready for whatever XI the European champions put out on Sunday:

"We aren't expected to do anything, there is no pressure on us whatsoever. At the same time, we want to enjoy the day. You enjoy these days by doing the right things and playing well. Win, lose or draw, we want to leave the pitch knowing we gave it our all. We will see nearer to the time what team Liverpool will put out. We have to be ready for whoever they put out."

Shrewsbury have a good home record in the FA Cup, losing just one of their last 17 matches, but it is difficult to see them pulling off a giant-killing act against Klopp's all-conquering Reds.