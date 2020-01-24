Bellator 238: Featherweight World Grand Prix Continues with Caldwell vs. Borics

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Bellator 238 is set to go down Saturday in Southern California, with Cris Cyborg vs. Julia Budd serving as the main event.

Cyborg's debut and her quest to capture another championship are the key storylines of the headliner, but it's not the only high-stakes bout on the card.

The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix is set to continue with Adam Borics and Darrion Caldwell's quarterfinal the night's co-main event.

The tournament is Bellator's third of its kind. Ryan Bader became a two-division champion in the heavyweight tournament, and Douglas Lima recaptured welterweight gold in the other. This year, $1 million and the featherweight title awaits the winner.

When: Saturday, January 25

Where: The Forum in Inglewood, California

Streaming Info: DAZN

Fight Card and Schedule

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Julia Budd (c) vs. Cris Cyborg: featherweight title fight

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics: Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal

Henry Corrales vs. Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Ava Knight vs. Emilee King

Prelims (7:30 p.m. ET)

Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarett Conner

Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Continues

The co-main event is about surviving and advancing. Borics' and Caldwell's differing backgrounds create an intriguing matchup.

Caldwell, a former Bellator bantamweight champion, is 5-0 at featherweight with the company. He advanced over Henry Corrales via unanimous decision in the opening round.

Borics has quietly risen through the ranks with a 14-0 record, including a 5-0 record in Bellator. He advanced via second-round TKO over veteran Pat Curran in his first tournament bout.

In the semifinals, the winner will see AJ McKee, who punched his ticket with a third-round submission win over Derek Campos at Bellator 236.

Budd Welcomes Cyborg to Bellator

Cyborg is one of the biggest stars in women's MMA. She's won a title in every major organization she's fought for and will look to add another one with a win over Budd.

Budd is in the midst of an 11-fight win streak and hasn't lost since November 2011, when Ronda Rousey beat her in 39 seconds. Her only other defeat on her 13-2 record was to UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes in January 2011.

Cyborg is known for her ferocity, but Budd has defended her title three times and has won three of her last four fights via stoppage.