Barcelona Reportedly Enquired About Christian Eriksen Transfer from Tottenham

Barcelona have reportedly enquired about signing midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur before the close of the January transfer window, per Sky Sports News.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season and met chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday to inform him he wants to sign for Serie A side Inter Milan, according to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky).

However, Barcelona reportedly have now joined the race to sign the Denmark international and will rival the Nerazzurri for his signature.

Inter have made a bid of £11 million plus bonuses for Eriksen, but Tottenham want a fee of £17 million, per the report.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that while a fee has not yet been agreed, a deal between the two clubs is close:

Antonio Conte's side have also scheduled a medical for the midfielder for Monday, according to Simon Jones for MailOnline.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Will Magee of Goal) that Inter are confident of signing the Dane despite competition from elsewhere:

"We just made an official bid to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we're waiting. Many clubs are interested but we are confident trying to get a top player like Eriksen. As a top player, he has attracted the attention of the most important clubs in Europe. His contract is expiring in June, we are trying our best."

Inter have been busy in the January transfer market as they attempt to strengthen their squad to help their Serie A title push. Ashley Young has already arrived from Manchester United, Victor Moses has joined on loan from Chelsea and the club continue to be linked with a move for Olivier Giroud.

Eriksen does look likely to be the next player to arrive, particularly as Tottenham are not in a strong position to negotiate. The playmaker will be able to walk away for free in the summer when his contract expires.

The Dane was linked with a move abroad in the summer transfer window and was said to be keen on a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

Sports correspondent Tom Allnutt said the Spanish giants could be tempted by his relatively low price:

Barcelona are expected to be active in the January transfer window but their interest in Eriksen may have come too late. The Blaugrana's priority also appears to be bringing in a No. 9 to cover Luis Suarez who has been ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery.