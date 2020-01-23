Raiders QB Derek Carr Comments on Tom Brady, Mark Davis Meeting at UFC 246

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Derek Carr isn't worried that Tom Brady met with Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The quarterback explained his thoughts on the situation to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"I mean, there was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight. And there was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents. And it's like, every time, with my job, it's always a story. No matter what. And knowing some people that were around, I even know what the conversation was [between Davis and Brady], and it's like, 'C'mon, man, when's it going to end?'"

Speculation went wild after a photo of Brady and Davis at Saturday's Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone main event circulated on the internet:

With Brady entering free agency for the first time in his career, some believe the future Hall of Famer could end up with the Raiders.

UFC president Dana White was among those who see a future for Brady with the new Las Vegas Raiders.

"If that dude is not playing in Boston, he's playing here," White said Saturday, per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.

The Raiders are coming off a 7-9 campaign in 2019, although Carr played well in his sixth season. The 28-year-old finished with career highs in passing yards (4,054), completion percentage (70.4 percent) and quarterback rating (100.8).

Despite his play and the fact he's under contract for three more years, there is constant speculation about his future with the team with possible replacements coming either in free agency, trades or the draft.

"I'm used to it now," Carr said Thursday. "But I'll say it this way: I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out—until I'm done."