Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Booing Fans, Manchester United Clear-out After Defeat

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understood why fans at Old Trafford jeered during the 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday and said the Red Devils will continue clearing out the squad, while also looking at new signings.

United put together yet another disappointing performance, falling to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez. Per MailOnline's Danny Gallagher, boos rang out throughout the second half, and plenty of fans left the stadium before the final whistle.

Solskjaer understood why: "I can understand supporters are disappointed when times are tough."

He also added there were no signs of progress in the defeat, but the match wasn't a fair reflection on his squad.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Goal), the Norwegian said the squad is being overhauled, and work continues on bringing in targets:

"We are looking to improve, we have got our targets. This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner.

"We have started a clear-out, and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things.

"For me, the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team."

Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have all left the club since the end of last season.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, and Solskjaer has guided the team to more league defeats than wins since he became the permanent manager:

Per sports writer Daniel Storey, even the Clarets have done better than Wednesday's opponents since he was promoted from the interim position:

United sit in fifth place in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Wolverhampton Wanderers could pass the Red Devils in the standings if they grab points against Liverpool on Thursday.

While things have gone poorly under Solskjaer for United, the fans' ire was aimed mostly at those higher up the food chain on Wednesday, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

United have fallen well short of the expectations since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed to lead the team to a title, and the best they managed was a UEFA Europa league triumph under the latter during the 2016-17 season.

The Glazer family has owned the club since 2005, and for many that's when the problems started:

Solskjaer's shortcomings this season haven't helped matters, and if he can't turn things around in a hurry, his days may be numbered. The upcoming schedule looks brutal for the Red Devils, with fixtures against Manchester City, Wolves and Chelsea next after this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Watford or Tranmere Rovers.