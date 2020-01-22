Conor McGregor vs. Terence Crawford 2-Fight Contract Proposed by Bob Arum

John Locher/Associated Press

There has been plenty of debate over who will fight Conor McGregor next, but Top Rank promoter Bob Arum believes the MMA star should do a two-fight contest against Terence Crawford.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, the plan would be to have one bout under MMA rules and then another under boxing rules.

"You've got an elite boxer in Terence Crawford fighting an elite MMA guy in Conor McGregor under MMA rules," Arum said Wednesday. "You don't think that would be interesting and something the public would want to see? I think it's very realistic."

McGregor has only fought one professional boxing match, a knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

The Irish star is clearly more well known for his MMA career, winning UFC titles at multiple weight classes. He returned to the Octagon last Saturday for the first time since 2018 and knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Future suggested UFC battles for McGregor include rematches against Khabib Nurmagomedov or Nate Diaz or new battles against Justin Gaethje or Jorge Masvidal.

However, he has showed interest in boxing and even told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he wants a world title in the sport:

Crawford would be a tough opponent as a 36-0 fighter who is the WBO welterweight champion. With finishes in seven straight bouts, the 32-year-old may welcome the challenge of unique competition.

He was also open to competing in an MMA fight.

"I'm a fighter first. As a fighter I would entertain it," Crawford told Rafael. "I just have to have the proper time to prepare myself."

The two bouts could guarantee a major payday for both competitors.