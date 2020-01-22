Edinson Cavani's Mother: PSG 'Not Behaving Well' Amid Atletico Madrid Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Edinson Cavani's mother has criticised Paris Saint-Germain for "not behaving well" in not facilitating a move for her son, with Atletico Madrid reportedly in the hunt to sign him this month.

Cavani, 32, is PSG's record goalscorer after netting 198 times in 293 appearances for the club, but he has a contract that's due to expire in June and no longer appears to be in Thomas Tuchel's first-choice plans.

The forward's mother, Berta Gomez, told AS (h/t Goal's Jon Fisher): "They are not behaving well with him, (especially) with everything he has given to PSG in the near seven years he has been there. If you don't use him, let him go to a club that needs your goals like Atletico Madrid."

Cavani has made four starts across all competitions this season and lost his place to Mauro Icardi—on loan from Inter Milan—who has scored 17 times in 21 outings for the French outfit.

Gomez provided more context on Atletico's interest:

"There is an open negotiation. PSG have rejected three proposals from Atletico, but my son has asked to leave and we are waiting for an agreement to be reached by both clubs.

"It's complicated, but he wants to play at Atletico, if not now, then in the summer. We have been wishing it for years, but it does not now depend on my son but on PSG and Atletico."

OptaJoe highlighted Cavani's goals over the past 13 years in Europe, which put the Uruguay international into an elite bracket among scorers:

Los Rojiblancos are third in La Liga but have scored the second-fewest goals of any team in the top half, with record signing Joao Felix not quite producing as would have been hoped of him following his transfer from Benfica.

Chelsea have also been linked with attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported on Tammy Abraham's condition after he suffered a slight ankle injury during Tuesday's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal when he collided with the advertisement hoardings.

Manager Frank Lampard told reporters prior to that clash that he felt Cavani—whom he lined up against during his career—was a "great player," via Eleven Sports:

L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) reported on Tuesday that Cavani's determination to reach La Liga had since softened and meant a move to England's top flight looked feasible:

Cavani's father, Luis, is also eager to see his son move to Madrid after he told El Chiringuito (h/t Mirror's Alex Milne): "He wants to leave PSG. I would like him to sign for Atletico Madrid."

It's not surprising Les Parisiens are eager to squeeze the last bit of value out of Cavani, who would be considered one of the most reliable strikers off the bench if he were to remain at PSG.