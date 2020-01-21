Thaddeus Young's 'Focus Is on Playing for the Bulls' Amid Clippers Trade Rumors

David Dow/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls veteran Thaddeus Young is a natural trade target for contending teams, especially given Chicago's struggles in a disappointing season.

The Bulls are just 16-29 and 3.5 games back of the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported in late December that the Clippers were "looking at" Young.

But for the time being, he remains committed to the Bulls.

"I'm just playing basketball. I'm a Chicago Bull. Whatever happens, happens. I understand it's a business," Young told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. "If I'm traded, I'm traded and have to go to the next city. If I'm not, then I'm here with my brothers, here with my teammates, and ready to fight."

