Unionistas vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey Odds, Live Stream and More

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid are firm favourites with the oddsmakers to ease past Unionistas de Salamanca CF in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Los Blancos haven't lifted this trophy since 2014, but Zinedine Zidane will feel confident he has the squad depth to end the drought. Specifically, Zidane will need fringe players and talented youngsters like Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to step up.

Unionistas vanquished fallen giant Deportivo La Coruna in the last round. However, getting past a Real team motivated to win silverware will be a more daunting challenge.

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds

Unionistas: 25-1

Real Madrid: 1-16

Draw: 14-1

Odds per Oddschecker.

Jovic hasn't been among the goals since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. He has found the net just once in La Liga, a far cry from his prolific form in the Bundesliga, where he scored 17 last season.

However, Jovic did showcase his technique and flair by teeing up Casemiro to open the scoring during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sevilla:

It was Jovic's maiden assist in a Real shirt:

The cup provides an ideal opportunity for Jovic to rediscover his scoring touch and build up confidence. It will also help if 19-year-olds Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo get on track.

Both represent the future for Real, yet the pair have only produced modest numbers so far this season. Vinicius has scored just once in La Liga, but he did impress against Sevilla, showing "his full repertoire of pace, of dribbling skills, and for almost half an hour, he was a nightmare for Jules Kounde," according to Carlos Forjanes of AS.

Rodrygo is another promising talent who needs to do more. Like Vinicius, he will be under pressure to deliver after Real confirmed the signing of Flamengo playmaker Reinier Jesus on Monday, per Goal's Sean Wilson.

Reinier will begin his career in Real's Castilla team, but the gifted 18-year-old is expected to go much further:

Real have also been boosted by James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale returning to training, after the duo missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Sevilla, per AS.

A Unionistas side that's scored a mere 27 goals in the league will struggle to keep pace with even Real's second string. Beating Deportivo was quite the feat, despite the latter's relegation from La Liga two seasons ago, but another cup shock looks beyond Unionistas.