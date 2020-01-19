Super Bowl 2020: Initial Odds, Final-Score Prediction for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Finally, the stage is set for Super Bowl LIV. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will head to Miami for the final showdown of the 2019-20 season.

We saw exceptional quarterback play, a big-man touchdown and a running back put together one of the best conference championship performances in recent memory Sunday.

Already a budding star in the league, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his profile to another level once he hoisted the Lamar Hunt Trophy following a four-touchdown game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes will look to claim their first title after Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Coming into the weekend, running back Derrick Henry stood out as the most accomplished player at the position, mowing over defenders for 377 rushing yards in the two previous playoff games. However, 49ers ball-carrier Raheem Mostert emerged as the top tailback after Sunday's contests.

Mostert led the 49ers in rushing yards during the season (772) and took on a bigger role in December, but he had a coming-out party against the Green Bay Packers that will certainly earn him some press attention leading up to the Super Bowl.

We'll break down the contenders in Super Bowl LIV and project a winner. First, take a look at the viewing information and opening odds provided by Caesar's.

Super Bowl LIV Viewing Info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Spread: Chiefs -1

Super Bowl LIV Tale of the Tape

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had another slow start, falling behind 10-0 to the Titans in the first quarter. With 46 seconds left in the opening frame, Mahomes found wideout Tyreek Hill on an eight-yard touchdown pass to break the ice for the home team.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith went deep into his playbook, designing a play for offensive tackle Dennis Kelly who made history Sunday:

Tennessee's momentum vanished into thin air within minutes, though. Kansas City finished the first half with 14 unanswered points and took the lead going into halftime 21-17. After intermission, the Chiefs added two more touchdown drives to build an insurmountable lead. The Titans reached paydirt on a late fourth-quarter drive, but it was too little too late.

Overall, Mahomes looked phenomenal, rushing for 53 yards and a score on the ground in addition to three passing touchdowns.

Wideout Sammy Watkins reached the end zone for the first time since his three-score performance in Week 1, which occurred at an opportune time with tight end Travis Kelce logging a modest three receptions for 30 yards. Hill logged both of his receiving touchdowns in the first half.

Leading up to the title game, the Chiefs offense will garner the spotlight, but we need to give more credit to their defense, which held Henry to 69 rushing yards and a score at 3.6 yards per carry. The unit also sacked Ryan Tannehill three times, including defensive end Frank Clark's game-sealing takedown on Tennessee's final possession.

San Francisco 49ers

Similar to the regular-season matchup, the 49ers dominated the Packers from start to finish, opening the game 27-0 before Green Bay engineered its first scoring drive in the third quarter.

San Francisco lost running back Tevin Coleman early in the game because of a shoulder injury, but Mostert exploded for his best pro performance, logging 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

With the help of a stout offensive line and solid downfield blocking from tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Mostert hit open holes on the ground. The Packers had no answer for his decisiveness and burst.

The 49ers defense also confirmed its status as one of the top units in the league. Aaron Rodgers fumbled twice. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner pounced on a botched snap between the Packers signal-caller and center Corey Linsley. Emmanuel Moseley intercepted a pass intended for wideout Geronimo Allison in the seam.

San Francisco remained on-brand Sunday against Green Bay. Head coach Kyle Shanahan established the run, and the Packers couldn't stop Mostert. The defense took care of the lead and didn't allow Rodgers to pull off a miracle comeback.

Super Bowl LIV Prediction

The Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup presents the classic high-octane offense vs. stout defense storyline. Kansas City finished the season fifth in scoring while San Francisco allowed the eighth-fewest points.

After scoring 86 points in the two previous playoff games, the Chiefs have seemed to hit their stride with a defense that is playing its part to close games.

Kansas City didn't allow Tennessee to rely on its strength—running the ball with Henry between the tackles. Clark and Chris Jones can put immense pressure on the quarterback. Keep in mind, the Chiefs ranked eighth in passing yards allowed during the regular season. Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough challenge ahead.

Typically, the 49ers defense receives more credit than the offense in victories. Garoppolo's performances are often overlooked at the end of games. He only threw eight passes against the Packers because the ground attack took over. In the divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings, the sixth-year veteran completed just 11 of 19 attempts for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Chiefs should push for a fast-paced matchup. Mahomes can score in bunches within minutes while the 49ers would prefer a methodical approach.

The old NFL adage says defense wins championships, and San Francisco has the better unit on that side of the ball. Nonetheless, Shanahan's game plans for his ground attack seem unstoppable. The 49ers have eclipsed 112 rushing yards in eight consecutive contests.

At one point during the regular season, the Chiefs struggled with teams that established and committed to the ground attack. Although Kansas City limited Henry on Sunday, the 49ers' second-ranked rushing offense is an even bigger challenge.

On the other hand, Mahomes is an elite talent. The 49ers have lost to teams with top-notch quarterback play, the Seattle Seahawks (Russell Wilson), Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson), and surprisingly, the Atlanta Falcons with their third-ranked aerial attack.

Defense wins titles, but the disparity between Mahomes and Garoppolo in quarterback play is too great to ignore in what should be a close matchup. The team with the better signal-caller gets the edge and the win in Miami.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, 49ers 30