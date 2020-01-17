Pep Guardiola Says He's '100 Percent' Staying at Manchester City Next Season

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to remain with the club next season and said he's "100 percent" staying at the Etihad Stadium provided he isn't fired.

Guardiola, 48, is contracted at City until June 2021, but speculation has intensified regarding his future at the club after they've slipped 14 points behind Liverpool in their Premier League title defence.

The City coach told reporters ahead of Saturday's top-flight clash at home to Crystal Palace: "Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100 percent."

Rumours have suggested Guardiola could trigger a break clause in his contract that would allow him to leave this summer, but the tactician denied those reports in November:

The ex-Barcelona manager also told reporters in November that he was "incredibly satisfied" with his job in Manchester and was not looking to exit at the end of this campaign.

City have failed to progress past the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Guardiola's three seasons at the Etihad to date, with the club set to face Spanish titans Real Madrid in the round of 16 in February.

Guardiola also detailed what keeps him motivated to succeed in football as he prepares to go up against Palace coach Roy Hodgson, who is his elder by 24 years, via The Coaches' Voice:

It was during the winter period that Guardiola endured one of his worst patches of form as a manager, winning just twice across a span of seven matches in November and December.

The Citizens will likely have an opportunity to clinch one early piece of silverware as they defend the Carabao Cup, currently leading rivals Manchester United 3-1 following the away leg.

Statman Dave pointed to the spending figures at City since Guardiola took over and suggested their rewards perhaps haven't been worth the expense:

It would take a historic collapse for Liverpool to not win their first top-tier title in 30 years, while Real—who won three straight Champions League crowns between 2016 and 2018—pose a very big threat to City in Europe.

Guardiola may be approaching the end of his City cycle if he doesn't sign a new contract at the club, but he remains adamant he won't be the one to force a split in 2020.