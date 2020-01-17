Bradley Beal Reportedly 'Angry' with Wizards After Loss to Bulls Amid Trade Buzz

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night reportedly left shooting guard Bradley Beal the most frustrated he's been during his eight-year tenure with the organization.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Friday that Beal's disappointment is "really real," adding the two-time All-Star is "as angry with and emotional about his team as he's ever been."

The struggling Wizards were starting to signs of life earlier this month as they secured three wins in a four-game span, including triumphs over contenders in the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, while Beal was sidelined with a leg injury. It matched the team's best stretch of the 2019-20 season.

Washington has lost both its games since the star guard returned to the lineup, however, and he voiced his frustration after the 115-106 road loss in Chicago:

Although the comments drew a new round of speculation about Beal potentially seeking a trade out of the nation's capital, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington noted it might have actually been an attempt to convince the team's front office to add pieces at the deadline to make a playoff push.

Whether that's a realistic goal is up for debate. The Wizards are 13-27 and John Wall, Beal's longtime backcourt running mate, is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from a torn Achilles.

That said, the roster is starting to get healthy again after a string of injuries and the wins over Denver and Boston provided reason for optimism in the season's second half.

The bottom line is it would be a surprise if the Wizards moved Beal before the deadline. Their roster is trending in the right direction and they should add another high-upside prospect in this year's draft. That player's arrival combined with the return of Wall will make the Wiz a team to watch next season.

Beal seemingly isn't happy with the conservative building approach that's led to a lot of short-term losses, though.