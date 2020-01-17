Dakar Rally 2020: Final Results, Winner Prize Money and Reaction

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz won his third Dakar Rally as he finished fifth in the 12th and final stage of the 2020 edition in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Spanish driver finished six minutes, 21 seconds clear of defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, who prevailed on the final stage into Qiddiya but could not bridge the 10-minute gap to Sainz:

Here is the final top 10 in the general classification:

1. Carlos Sainz, 42:59:17

2. Nasser Al-Attiyah, +6:21

3. Stephane Peterhansel, +9:58

4. Yazeed Al-Rajhi, +49:10

5. Giniel de Villiers, +1:07:09

6. Orlando Terranova, +1:12:15

7. Bernhard Ten Brinke, +1:18:34

8. Mathieu Serradori, +1:59:21

9. Yasir Saeidan, +3:42:17

10. Wei Han, +3:51:07

For full standings, visit Dakar.com.

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso finished 13th in his Dakar debut, nearly five hours back from Sainz:

Sainz, 57, and co-driver Lucas Cruz hit the top of the standings after winning Stage 3 and never looked back.

After another win on Stage 5, the X-raid Mini had a six-minute lead, which was then stretched to 10 when Sainz won Stage 7 as well.

It was Stage 10 that clinched it for the 2010 and 2018 champion.

He established an 18-minute buffer over Al-Attiyah and third-placed Stephane Peterhansel with his fourth triumph of the 2020 edition.

That allowed him to play a low-risk game in the final two stages.

Sainz, who will take home $50,000 in prize money, gave back eight minutes on Stage 11 from Shubaytah to Haradh, but his victory was never in doubt over the final stage on Friday.