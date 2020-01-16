Report: Broncos' Phillip Lindsay Undergoes Surgery on Wrist Injury

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay reportedly underwent wrist surgery but is already rehabbing in the team facility.

Mike Klis of 9News reported the news Thursday, noting this is the second straight offseason Lindsay underwent wrist surgery. The latest one is far less extensive than last year's and was described as "a simple, clean-up arthroscopic procedure."

He is expected to be ready to return before offseason work begins in April.

That this doesn't seem to be a serious issue will be welcome news for the Broncos considering Lindsay has far outperformed expectations as an undrafted player from the University of Colorado.

He rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2018 and followed up with 1,011 yards and seven scores on the ground in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and is just 25 years old with a seemingly bright future as a featured part of the Broncos' backfield.

Klis noted Lindsay is eligible to have his contract re-negotiated this offseason, and general manager John Elway suggested the team will do just that for the playmaker.

Having a relatively clean bill of health should help Lindsay in any contract negotiations.