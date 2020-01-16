Mets Rumors: Luis Rojas Considered for Manager After Carlos Beltran Steps Down

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas is reportedly under consideration for the club's managerial vacancy after Carlos Beltran stepped down less than four months into his tenure as manager because of his links to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing operation.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Thursday.

The 42-year-old Puerto Rico native was a member of the Astros' World Series-winning roster in 2017 and, while no players were punished for that year's sign-stealing scheme, he was the only player mentioned by name in MLB's report following the investigation.

Commissioner Rob Manfred's ruling has sparked a rapid trickle-down effect of changes.

Houston fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after they received one-year suspensions Monday.

The Boston Red Sox, who are now under investigation for the potential illegal use of their video-replay room in 2018, and manager Alex Cora "mutually agreed" to part ways Tuesday. Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 before joining the Red Sox and is expected to face significant punishment.

Now Beltran has stepped down from the Mets, who must search for their second manager of the offseason.

Rojas has worked in the Mets organization since 2007. He managed at four different levels of the club's minor league system, reaching the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies for two years starting in 2017 before joining the big league staff for the 2019 campaign.

"I think that, yes, it's a goal that could come up at some point, so you prepare for that," Rojas told Nathalie Alonso of MLB.com in July about his big-league managerial aspirations. "That's something that right now I can't control. I don't know, at the big league level, when or how it could happen. What I want is to keep preparing, keep adding to my experience with the guys and enjoy this."

Being an in-house option should work in his favor since New York must work quickly to replace Beltran with their first full workout of spring training just one month away (Feb. 16).