Gary Neville Praises Brandon Williams: He 'Would Eat His Opponent's Nose to Win'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Manchester United's English defender Brandon Williams runs with the ball during the English FA Cup third round-replay football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has offered some unusual praise to the club's current left-back Brandon Williams, saying he thinks the current Red Devils star "would eat his opponent's nose to win." 

Williams only made his United senior debut earlier in the campaign, although he is already offering serious competition to Luke Shaw for a starting spot.

The 19-year-old was included in the XI on Wednesday, when United were able to get the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third-round replay. Neville was impressed with the teenager's display, posting the following on Twitter Thursday:

Against Wolves, Juan Mata's goal was enough to separate the two teams, as United advanced into the fourth round.

While there are still question marks over the suitability of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager at United, one positive aspect of his tenure has been the willingness to give opportunities to younger players.

Williams is one of a number of players who has benefited from that approach, having made five starts in the Premier League already this term.

When he has been in the side he's contributed to some strong defensive displays for the Red Devils:

Annie Eaves of Sport Witness noted there are some similarities in the playing styles of Williams and Shaw:

Given the latter's issues with persistent injury problems, United supporters will be delighted to see the emergence of an exciting alternative in Williams.

Although he has a lot to learn still, there's a freshness and intensity about his play.

In both of the recent matches against Wolves, Williams has been able to cope well with the challenge posed by flying winger Adama Traore:

Although Solskjaer trusts Williams, it's likely he will continue to be drip-fed minutes in the first team rather than being made the automatic first choice at Old Trafford.  

United fans can feel a little more content about the shape of their defence after the struggles they endured last season. Williams' emergence alongside the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka means the team should be well set at the back for years to come.

