Gareth Bale Returns to Real Madrid Training Following Super Cup Illness Absence

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale appears to be in contention to feature in the team's clash with Sevilla on Saturday after returning to training this week.

Per Marca, following the team's success in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, they returned to Valdebebas on Tuesday to prepare for their upcoming La Liga fixture.

Bale was involved in the session having missed the trip to Saudi Arabia, with the Wales international previously sidelined with a respiratory infection.

Marca reported both Sergio Ramos and Luka Jovic are doubts for the Sevilla match due to knocks, "and the pair worked inside the club's facilities alone." "Karim Benzema trained on the field by himself, both with and without the ball while Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard remain sidelined," the report continued.

Madrid clinched the Super Cup in Jeddah after beating their rivals Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Given Benzema, Hazard and Bale—arguably manager Zinedine Zidane's best forward line—all missed the game due to injury, it was a fine effort from Los Blancos to win the prize.

Having Bale back will be a boost for the coach, as Madrid enter what is set to be a crucial spell of the season. The Wales international is no longer a guaranteed starter for Los Blancos, but he remains capable of deciding matches with a surging run or a swing of his left foot.

Bale hasn't enjoyed the best of relationships with the Santiago Bernabeu crowd this season:

Speculation has also continued to simmer this January regarding a possible transfer for the player after he was strongly linked with a move away from Madrid in the summer.

However, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett recently clarified that the 30-year-old would be staying put with Real:

After a slow start to the season, 2019-20 is shaping up to be a potentially prosperous term for Madrid; they are joint leaders of La Liga alongside Barcelona and into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they will play Manchester City.

Although Bale isn't the most popular figure at the Bernabeu, there'll be an appreciation that someone with his experience and quality will have a big role to play if Los Blancos are to add to their Super Cup win this year.