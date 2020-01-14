DJ Moore, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, NFL Players React to Luke Kuechly Retirement

DJ Moore, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, NFL Players React to Luke Kuechly RetirementJanuary 15, 2020
The football world was shocked by the sudden retirement of Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly, who announced his decision in a video Tuesday.
Christian McCaffrey and many of his current and former teammates had great things to say about the linebacker.
Greg Olsen @gregolsen88
Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy https://t.co/0DHYkOwDp1
Jonathan Stewart @Jonathanstewar1
Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people i’ve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but I’m excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding https://t.co/0a6k4urcRu
Tre Boston @TreBos10
One of the Best Teammates I’ve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I’d teach my son to be like you! You’re the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg
Other top players around the league recognized Kuechly's contributions during his career.
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
#Panthers DT Gerald McCoy to me on Kuechly: “It was a pleasure & an honor to play w/ one of the greatest to ever do it. The way he prepared, worked & competed daily is a sight to be seen & t/ game is gonna miss him. Love u brotha! You deserve it. Go enjoy life! First Ballot HOF!”
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
I've always felt that Luke Kuechly is underappreciated by the masses. Film watchers know he's been just incredible but he played in a smaller market. He'd routinely call out plays and then make the tackle for a loss. He'd run routes like he was the receiver and snag an INT. https://t.co/be3xtefpFa
The 28-year-old finishes with seven Pro Bowl selections in eight seasons, earning first-team Pro Bowl honors five different times and second-team All-Pro twice.
He was also the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite his success on the field, he ended his career earlier than many could have anticipated.
Luke Kuechly Highlights Mic'd Up