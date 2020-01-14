DJ Moore, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, NFL Players React to Luke Kuechly Retirement

The football world was shocked by the sudden retirement of Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly, who announced his decision in a video Tuesday.

Christian McCaffrey and many of his current and former teammates had great things to say about the linebacker.

Other top players around the league recognized Kuechly's contributions during his career.

The 28-year-old finishes with seven Pro Bowl selections in eight seasons, earning first-team Pro Bowl honors five different times and second-team All-Pro twice.

He was also the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite his success on the field, he ended his career earlier than many could have anticipated.

