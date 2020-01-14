Report: Joe Judge Interviewed Mike Shula About Staying on as Giants' OC

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Mike Shula may be staying put for the New York Giants.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, new Giants head coach Joe Judge interviewed Shula on Monday about the offensive coordinator job. Raanan pointed out Shula was the offensive coordinator the last two seasons under since-fired head coach Pat Shurmur and was involved in helping develop young quarterback Daniel Jones.

On the one hand, maintaining a semblance of continuity would make sense for Jones, who is the franchise quarterback after the Giants selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

He flashed his potential at times as a rookie and threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions under Shula's guidance.

On the other hand, Judge is ushering in a new era. It's not as if New York was impressive last season on the way to a 4-12 record, and the offense was 23rd in the league in yards per game and 19th in points per game.

Those aren't shining numbers for a franchise that has made the playoffs just once since it won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season.

Shula, who was also the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers and head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in his career, apparently at least has a chance to stay and direct an offense that also features running back Saquon Barkley as the team looks to turn things around under Judge.