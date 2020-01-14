Ed Orgeron on LSU's CFP Title Win vs. Clemson: 'This Is Just the Beginning'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Joe Burrow may be headed to the NFL, but the LSU Tigers aren't going anywhere.

At least according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

"Everything fell into place, and we're just getting started," he said following Monday's 42-25 victory over Clemson that clinched the national title, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. "This is not the finish. I want to be here at LSU for a long time and win many a championship at LSU. And this is just the beginning."

This may be just the beginning, but replacing Burrow will be no easy task.

He threw for 463 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground during Monday's victory, capping off his magical Heisman Trophy season that included wins over Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma in superstar fashion.

While LSU trailed by double digits in the first half, Burrow showed nothing but composure and consistently found wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to direct the comeback.

Chase, who finished with nine catches for 221 yards and two scores, is a primary reason the Tigers should still be optimistic heading into next season even without Burrow. He will be back, and the offense will be even more dynamic if running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns.

That LSU is No. 4 in Bleacher Report's Super Early 2020 Top 25 rankings even with Burrow headed to the next level is a testament to Orgeron's recruiting ability and the talent he has developed in the SEC.

Don't be surprised if the Tigers are right back in the College Football Playoff discussion again next season.