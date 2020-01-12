Ray Shero Fired as Devils GM After 4-Plus Seasons with Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

New Jersey Devils NHL hockey team general manager Ray Shero talks with the media after practice in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The Arizona Coyotes acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. New Jersey was looking to re-sign Hall to a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)
Tom Canavan/Associated Press

The New Jersey Devils have made their second major in-season firing, this time parting ways with general manager Ray Shero. 

The team confirmed Shero is no longer with the organization. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

