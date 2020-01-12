Report: Todd Frazier, Rangers Agree on 1-Year, $5M Contract in Free Agency

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers agreed to a deal with veteran third baseman Todd Frazier, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Frazier will get $5 million guaranteed. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand provided details on the club option:

Frazier batted .251 and slugged .443 while finishing with 21 home runs and 67 RBI in 133 games for the New York Mets in 2019.

Rosenthal reported Thursday the Rangers were among the teams showing interest in Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado. Between assuming some or most of the $234 million left on Arenado's contract and meeting the Rockies' asking price, acquiring Arenado will require a significant investment.

According to The Athletic's Levi Weaver, the Rangers also made a competitive offer for Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $245 million over seven years:

Third base was clearly a priority for the team after it failed to find a permanent successor to Adrian Beltre, who retired after the 2018 season.

Frazier's arrival may not preclude the Rangers from pursuing another veteran to prowl the hot corner. He has some experience at first base, making 97 total appearances there over his career, per Baseball Reference. Signing with an American League team would allow him to be the designated hitter as well.

Between their pursuit of Rendon and their trade for Corey Kluber, the Rangers are aiming to turn things around after winning 78 games and finishing third in the American League West.

While Frazier provides the team with an everyday option at third, nobody should be surprised if Texas makes another big move to shore up its infield.