Neymar, PSG Settle for Draw vs. Monaco After 3-3 Thriller in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain failed to win a Ligue 1 game for the first time since November 1 as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in one of the games of the season.

There were five goals in a topsy-turvy first 45 minutes; two from Neymar, a Fode Ballo Toure own goal, and one apiece for Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder.

The points were shared after Islam Slimani equalised 20 minutes from time.

It ended a run of nine successive defeats for Monaco at the hands of PSG, who moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

It took Neymar less than three minutes to get on the scoresheet.

Marco Verratti played a superb ball over the top of the defence to the Brazilian on the left edge of the box. He took control with one touch and thrashed past Benjamin Lecomte with his left foot:

Only 10 minutes later, though, Monaco were ahead.

Martins equalised in the seventh minute after a slick move, and Ben Yedder finished superbly after an excellent Keita Balde run down the left flank in the 13th minute:

New Monaco manager Robert Moreno could not have asked for a better response, and only a strong Keylor Navas foot prevented Balde putting the visitors 3-1 ahead midway through the first half.

Two minutes later it was 2-2 after Neymar's shot took two deflections and Lecomte was wrong-footed.

PSG then went back ahead in the closing minutes of the first half when Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Martins in the area and Neymar scored from the spot.

Fittingly for such a superb half of football, there was still another chance for Monaco to equalise before the break, but Aleksandr Golovin could only curl his effort wide after setting himself perfectly in the box.

With 10 minutes gone of the second half, Neymar had a chance to put the game to bed and complete his hat-trick after Angel Di Maria picked him out in space 12 yards from goal.

Lecomte did brilliantly to keep his effort out, but the former Barcelona man should not have given him a chance to save:

Neymar was made to rue his miss when substitute Slimani turned home from close range for 3-3. The goal was eventually awarded after a long consultation with VAR:

Five minutes from time, Edinson Cavani was sent on as PSG searched for a winner.

But Monaco held on to earn a deserved point from a wildly entertaining clash in the French capital.

What's Next?

PSG and Monaco meet again in Ligue 1 on Wednesday at the Stade Louis II.