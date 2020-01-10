Pep Guardiola 'Not Involved' in Leroy Sane Transfer Talks Amid Bayern Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he's "not involved" in any transfer discussions regarding Leroy Sane amid speculation linking the player with a move to Bayern Munich.

Throughout the summer, Sane was continually mentioned as a target for the German champions. However, a move never materialised, and the winger's season has yet to get going after he suffered a long-term injury in City's Community Shield clash with Liverpool in August.

Sane hasn't made a competitive appearance since and is continuing to work his way back to full fitness. When asked about fresh rumours linking Bayern with an approach for Sane, Guardiola said he doesn't get involved in transfer talk, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"It's a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I am not involved. What's important now is that he recovers well. After that, he knows what we believe in him, what we think of him and the rest is up to him and the club.

"It's not awkward [that Sane wants to leave] because I can't see him on the pitch. He is a nice person, I know him quite well. I was the guy who pushed the club and asked him to come here. But each one has his own family, desires and dreams."

Here is more of what Guardiola had to say about the German forward, per Andy Hampson of the Press Association:

City posted the following images of Sane back in training again recently:

The Premier League champions have missed the 23-year-old being available this term, as he is capable of providing a thrust on the flanks at his best.

Since moving to English football, Sane has terrified his fair share of defenders. On the left wing, his ability to surge into space, take on opposition defenders and produce quality in dangerous areas makes him one of the most difficult attackers to stop in the country.

Sane won the PFA Young Player of the Year award after an excellent 2017-18 campaign and was again vital as City retained the prize last term.

With that in mind, City supporters would no doubt be disappointed to see the winger move on, although according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, players in the squad expect him to eventually leave:

A big issue for City is Sane's contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season. It means that beyond this summer, the player's valuation will begin to decrease significantly should he opt against signing a new deal.

At this point, it appears more likely that Sane will end up at the Allianz Arena than recommit to City. Guardiola will hope a swift return to full fitness and a strong end to the campaign may convince the Germany international to remain at the Etihad Stadium.