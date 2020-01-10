Report: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Launching Digital Investment Vehicle Next Week

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly set to launch a "digital investment vehicle" Monday using the money from his $34.4 million contract, though the plan hasn't received final clearance from the NBA after extensive discussions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Dinwiddie has removed direct ties to the NBA and his Nets contract from the proposal to create what he believes is a "safe and secured investment bond," but he's also prepared for "potential disciplinary action" from the league.

"Spencer Dinwiddie's advisers provided us with new information regarding a modified version of their digital token idea, which we are reviewing to determine whether the updated idea is permissible under league rules," NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass told The Athletic.

The NBA voiced concerns about how the plan, which will launch through the 26-year-old Los Angeles native's DREAM Fan Shares company, could violate its anti-gambling rules and raised questions about how the third-year player option in his contract would factor into the equation, per Charania.

Dinwiddie and his representatives altered the proposal in regard to the option year to become a "flat bond with no performance incentives" related to his play that season, according to The Athletic report.

He's decided to move forward with his finalized plan Monday despite not getting a direct go-ahead from the league because he believes the idea could "improve NBA players' economic options."

"[Dinwiddie] has been an All-Star-caliber player this season, and now this will create an interesting dilemma for the league," a high-ranking NBA team official told The Athletic.

The 2014 second-round pick previously explained the idea to Charania in September:

"What better way to be invested in a player as a fan than to have some level of skin in the game? With the way mine works, if I play well in that player option year and we split the profits up the first year of my new deal, it greatly appreciates the return on this investment vehicle. It allows you to get up in that 15 percent range in a return, like a growth stock, and that'll be something most guys won't beat.

"And you're going to be invested in watching your favorite player. It's something with a floor, guaranteeing you a floor, and obviously the cap on the return would beat most stocks in the economic climate that we're going into. To make it as simplistic as possible, the real growth is for the third year, just like my contract is. You have the guaranteed premiums. You have the big-time fluctuation in the third year, with a floor. Everyone can appreciate it and make money."

Dinwiddie is averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 36 appearances for the Nets this season. He ranks eighth among NBA points guards in value added, per ESPN.

It's unclear what type of punishment the NBA could hand down if it determines the digital investment vehicle is a violation of league rules.