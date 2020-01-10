Video: Texans HC Bill O'Brien Goes Off on Heckler After Loss vs. Broncos

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien directed an expletive-filled rant toward a heckler following the team's 38-24 home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14 in December.

TMZ Sports obtained the video shot at NRG Stadium, which contains NSFW language, Friday:

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looked back at the fan, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins restrained O'Brien and kept him moving toward the locker room.

The loss in a game in which Houston was a 7.5-point favorite dropped the team to 8-5 and kept both the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts alive in the AFC South division title race.

O'Brien and Co. went on to beat the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road the following two weeks to clinch the division crown, though.

The Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills during Wild Card Weekend courtesy of a game-winning field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn in overtime following some heroics by Watson.

Houston will face off with the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.