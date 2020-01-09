Report: Washington's Quade Green Ruled Academically Ineligible, Out Until March

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Washington Huskies will have to play the remainder of the regular season without sophomore point guard Quade Green.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green has been ruled academically ineligible. Goodman's anonymous source relayed that there is still a "slight chance" Green could return to the Huskies in the postseason because the winter quarter ends in mid-March.

Green has averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes across 15 games for the 11-5 Huskies this season.

This is Green's first season at Washington. The Philadelphia native began his collegiate career with two seasons at Kentucky. As a freshman, the former 5-star prospect averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 25.6 minutes across 34 games (13 starts). Green's 2018-19 was cut to nine games when he opted to transfer from UK in Dec. 2018.

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement announcing his transfer (h/t the Seattle Times' Percy Allen). "This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future."

Green told ESPN's Jeff Borzello on Dec. 20, 2018, that he had committed to Washington. The NCAA granted Green a waiver that allowed him to play immediately ahead of the Huskies' regular-season opener on Nov. 8.

Green has led the Huskies' in assists, while junior Nahziah Carter has been the highest-scoring guard with 13.3 points per game. Washington's leading scorer is freshman forward Isaiah Stewart (19.5 points per game).

Green last played in the Huskies' 72-40 win over USC on Sunday, posting 14 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds.

The Huskies will host Stanford Thursday night in their first Pac-12 matchup of the season. Moving forward without Green, head coach Mike Hopkins could incorporate sophomore guard Jamal Bey more into the rotation. Green started 14 of 15 games, while Bey has only made two starts.