Report: Zion Williamson Will Not Make Pelicans Debut vs. Knicks Amid Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

In this Saturday, Jan, 4, 2020, photo, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson shoots during a workout before the Pelicans played the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. Williamson, who is recovering from a knee injury, has now participated in full-court and five-on-five drills as the top overall draft choice moves closer to making his league debut. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Zion Williamson is nearing his debut, but it won't come Friday.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie was ruled out of the upcoming game against the New York Knicks due to the knee injury that has kept him out all season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Williamson underwent surgery in October but was able to participate in five-on-five drills at practice Tuesday for the first time since the injury, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

There still isn't a timetable for his return, but the coaching staff is counting on having him back on the court.

"We're hoping that it's soon," head coach Alvin Gentry said this week.

Williamson was one of the most hyped prospects in recent years before being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He appeared ready to live up to expectations while averaging 23.2 points per game—tied for the fourth-most in the NBA—in four preseason appearances.

However, the injury forced him off the court to start the season, and fans have been patiently waiting for his debut.

The Pelicans could also use his production after struggling to a 13-25 record entering Thursday.

The team's record could've caused the Pelicans to be more aggressive pushing Williamson back onto the court, but the organization has remained cautious with its prized prospect.

