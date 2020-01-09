Mikel Arteta Says Granit Xhaka 'Changed His Mind' About Arsenal Exit

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka has been talked into performing a U-turn over the idea of leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The Gunners chief recounted how conversations with the playmaker may have helped Xhaka, who has been linked with Hertha Berlin, decide to stay in north London.

Arteta said he spoke with Xhaka about his relationship with Arsenal fans and feeling wanted by the club, per Tommaso Fiore of Sky Sports:

"I wanted him to hear from me my opinion on him, and that I was ready to support him and that I was ready to push the club to be supportive of him too, because I thought he could be a really, really good player for us and he could enjoy playing under me in this football club. I tried to convince him that way. He thought about it, he had a very positive response afterwards, and I think he changed his mind."

Arteta was aware Xhaka had endured his issues with sections of the club's fans. However, Arteta said dealing with problems like these is a fact of life in the modern game: "Every club has its own issues. Some things come within the club, some within the media, some from social media."

Gauging Xhaka's feelings was important after he clashed with home supporters when Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace back in October. The Switzerland international later apologised and explained that he'd been affected by social media abuse aimed at his wife and daughter, but the incident ultimately cost Xhaka the captaincy.

Losing the armband happened under Unai Emery, who was sacked in November and briefly replaced by interim chief Freddie Ljungberg. The Swede made way for Arteta in December, and the Spaniard quickly made it clear he wanted Xhaka to stay.

Arteta's proclamation of faith in Xhaka led to a swift upturn in the player's form:

Yet despite the immediate impact, rumours persisted Xhaka would soon leave Arsenal. The 27-year-old's agent even went as far as publicly confirming Hertha's interest:

Reports of offers from the German top flight soon surfaced from various sources:

Nothing concrete ever materialised in regard to Xhaka's mooted switch to the German capital. Instead, he has become the fulcrum of Arteta's changing and improving Arsenal side.

His technique, range of passes and renewed application have been vital to the pressing and possession Arteta has emphasised since taking over. Xhaka's improvement was underlined by his terrific display during the 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day.

His distribution was efficient, while the former Borussia Monchengladbach man rarely wasted a chance to harass United players, lead the press and win the ball. In tandem with Lucas Torreira, who has excelled since being restored to the holding role by Arteta, Xhaka has helped form the kind of consistent and secure midfield base the Gunners have lacked for too long.

Keeping him in the fold maintains the strength and quality in Arsenal's engine room. It also offers further endorsement of the positive steps Arteta has taken during his initial days in the job, proving he can motivate under-performing players and sell them on his ability to rebuild the Gunners.