Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Gifts LSU Players Beats Headphones Before CFP Title Game

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers won't be able to hear any of their remaining doubters as Monday's National Championship matchup with Clemson draws closer and they can thank Odell Beckham Jr. for that.

The former Tigers wideout gifted all members of the current team with a brand new pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones—which retail for around $350—and sent along a note encouraging the players to "leave behind a legacy ... make it count":

Beckham played for LSU from 2011-13 under then-head coach Les Miles and has been a massive supporter of the school since he left for the NFL.

Whatever Clemson fans have to say to the Tigers, there's a good chance they won't be able to hear it. OBJ made sure of that.