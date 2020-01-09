Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Gifts LSU Players Beats Headphones Before CFP Title Game

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 9, 2020

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 25: Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants takes a picture with Mike the Tiger during the second half of a game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 45 - 21. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers won't be able to hear any of their remaining doubters as Monday's National Championship matchup with Clemson draws closer and they can thank Odell Beckham Jr. for that.

The former Tigers wideout gifted all members of the current team with a brand new pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones—which retail for around $350—and sent along a note encouraging the players to "leave behind a legacy ... make it count":

Beckham played for LSU from 2011-13 under then-head coach Les Miles and has been a massive supporter of the school since he left for the NFL. 

Whatever Clemson fans have to say to the Tigers, there's a good chance they won't be able to hear it. OBJ made sure of that. 

