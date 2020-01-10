Chelsea vs. Burnley: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will be attempting to recapture some consistency in the Premier League when they host Burnley on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's men won seven consecutive games in all competitions during September and October, but they have since earned just seven wins in their last 16 matches.

Five Premier League losses in quick succession has harmed Chelsea's top-four ambitions, but their rivals have failed to capitalise fully on the slump.

Meanwhile, Burnley have also been hugely inconsistent this term and sit 15th in the league, just four points above the relegation zone.

The Clarets arrive in west London on the back of six league defeats in their last eight games, offering Chelsea a good chance of three points.

Date: Saturday , Jan. 11

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds: Chelsea 3-10, Burnley 9-1, draw 9-2 (via Caesars)

Preview

Sean Dyche's outfit have built a steely reputation over the years, but Burnley are on the slide and could fall out of the top flight unless they improve.

The Clarets are huge outsiders to pick up points in west London, and Chelsea will be desperate to keep hold of a top-four spot during the second half of the season.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's turbulent form has kept Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League places, but Lampard needs to see his young team deal with the pressure during the months ahead.

Chelsea's lack of clean sheets in the league has become a worry, with just three shutouts in the last 13 games. The Blues lack a leader at the back who can give the inspiration once provided by John Terry, and the club are yet to replace the former England captain.

However, Antonio Rudiger's recent return from injury gives Lampard a solid presence at centre-back, but the team must find ways of helping goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga more.

Dyche is facing the toughest challenge of his eight-year spell as Burnley manager, and the team could become a victim of their lack of tactical variation, failing to adapt to the changing landscape of English football.

Burnley are always a tough prospect at home, but they have won only twice on the road this season.

Per Robert Warlow of Football.London, striker Ashley Barnes will see a specialist over a troublesome groin injury and is likely to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

"He has been trying to get through a period with an over-use injury, so that will get checked out," Dyche said. "He's been soldiering on with it, but it has really affected him in the last few games."

The 30-year-old remains one of the Clarets' most important players, but he has failed to score in his last seven league outings after opening the season with four goals in his first three games.

Chelsea will believe they have the firepower to eliminate any potential threat the visitors carry, and Lampard will hope it's an easy day at the office for his team.

The Blues require three points more than anything else, but supporters will also be looking for improved performances and greater consistency.