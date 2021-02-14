Nuggets' Paul Millsap Ruled out vs. Lakers with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left knee sprain.

Injuries have become somewhat the norm for Millsap during his time with the Nuggets. He suffered a wrist injury and played just 38 games in 2017-18, missed time with a broken toe in 2018-19 and was out last season with a knee injury.

When healthy, Millsap is a veteran leader on a Nuggets team that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019-20. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds as someone who can score on the low blocks, extend his game beyond the three-point line and challenge for a double-double when he is playing at his best.

The four-time All-Star has followed up with 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

Fortunately for Denver, it still has Nikola Jokic to anchor the frontcourt while Millsap is sidelined. Look for the team to give more playing time to JaMychal Green, Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji in the meantime, as well.