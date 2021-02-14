    Nuggets' Paul Millsap Ruled out vs. Lakers with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 128-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left knee sprain.

    Injuries have become somewhat the norm for Millsap during his time with the Nuggets. He suffered a wrist injury and played just 38 games in 2017-18, missed time with a broken toe in 2018-19 and was out last season with a knee injury.

    When healthy, Millsap is a veteran leader on a Nuggets team that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019-20. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds as someone who can score on the low blocks, extend his game beyond the three-point line and challenge for a double-double when he is playing at his best.

    The four-time All-Star has followed up with 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

    Fortunately for Denver, it still has Nikola Jokic to anchor the frontcourt while Millsap is sidelined. Look for the team to give more playing time to JaMychal Green, Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji in the meantime, as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Out Rest of Game

      Lakers star will undergo MRI on Monday after suffering an achilles strain (Woj)

      AD Out Rest of Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Out Rest of Game

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Nets announce Durant will miss time with mild left hamstring strain

      KD Out Next 2 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Preview: Nuggets Look to End Lakers Winning Streak

      Preview: Nuggets Look to End Lakers Winning Streak
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Preview: Nuggets Look to End Lakers Winning Streak

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs