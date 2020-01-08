Nuggets' Paul Millsap out vs. Mavericks with Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

DENVER, CO - APRIL 23: Paul Millsap #4 of the Denver Nuggets reacts to play during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffson April 23, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets star Paul Millsap will miss Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of a left knee contusion.

Injuries were an unfortunate theme for Millsap through his first two years in Denver. He underwent wrist surgery in November 2017, which limited him to 38 games during the 2017-18 season. Then he suffered a broken toe last December, which put him on the shelf for an extended stretch.

When healthy, Millsap has delivered exactly what the Nuggets expected when they signed him to a three-year, $90 million contract. He's averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc during his time with the team.

Denver was one game away from reaching the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Now, the Nuggets are hopeful of taking the next step, especially with the Golden State Warriors recalibrating after Kevin Durant's departure and long-term injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

The Nuggets are basically running it back with last year's squad, with the exception of acquiring Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the kind of incremental move that strengthened the squad at relatively little cost.

Grant's presence will help soften the blow of losing Millsap.

