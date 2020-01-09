Nets' Kyrie Irving Participating in Contact Work, 5-on-5 Despite Shoulder Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn't played since Nov. 14 because of a shoulder injury, but he reportedly has taken key steps toward an eventual return to the floor.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, the Duke product said he has participated in some five-on-five scenarios at practice and has done contact work. Irving suggested he is "trending in a positive direction" and will be re-evaluated in a week following additional five-on-five work on Friday.

Irving told reporters on Jan. 4 his shoulder was doing better and that he received a cortisone shot to help with his recovery, though the injury may still require surgery.



"So now I'm just doing to best I can to live off this cortisone and move forward if I need surgery in the future," Irving said.

Given the nature of the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Brooklyn can still afford to be somewhat cautious with his return and make the playoffs.

It is an ugly 16-20 but still in the postseason picture at the No. 8 seed and a mere one game behind the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic. There are only six teams in the entire conference with a winning record.

There was a time when the Nets were playing better with Irving sidelined in the immediate aftermath of his injury, but that has changed. They have lost seven games in a row and could surely use the six-time All-Star back directing the offense if they are going to challenge the best teams in the league come playoff time.

Irving averaged 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds a night in his first 11 games this season before the injury. The future is bright with he and Kevin Durant set to play together next season after the latter recovers from his ruptured Achilles, but Brooklyn's best hope at competing this year remains through Irving.

Nobody else on the roster is capable of breaking down the defense, hitting from the outside and facilitating when double teams come his way as effectively as the two-time All-NBA selection, and Brooklyn is struggling to replicate his impact of late.