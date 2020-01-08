Antoine Winfield Jr., Son of Former Pro Bowl CB, Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is leaving the University of Minnesota early to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.

The redshirt sophomore announced his decision on Instagram: "I looked up to my dad [three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield], and watched what he did and all he accomplished. Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It's my time."

