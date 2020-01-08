Antoine Winfield Jr., Son of Former Pro Bowl CB, Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is leaving the University of Minnesota early to declare for the 2020 NFL draft. 

The redshirt sophomore announced his decision on Instagram: "I looked up to my dad [three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield], and watched what he did and all he accomplished. Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It's my time."

     

