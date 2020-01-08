Antoine Winfield Jr., Son of Former Pro Bowl CB, Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Antoine Winfield Jr., Son of Former Pro Bowl CB, Declares for 2020 NFL DraftJanuary 8, 2020
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is leaving the University of Minnesota early to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.
The redshirt sophomore announced his decision on Instagram: "I looked up to my dad [three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield], and watched what he did and all he accomplished. Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It's my time."
