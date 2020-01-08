Lakers' Dwight Howard Denies Rumor He Entered 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard denied speculation he's accepted an invitation to take part in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during February's All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday the NBA had "received the commitment" from Howard, but he denied that after Tuesday night's win over the New York Knicks.

"I don't know where you guys are getting this information from," Howard told reporters. "I never said I was doing the dunk contest."

The 34-year-old Atlanta native participated in the most high-profile event of the pre-All-Star Game festivities three straight years starting in 2007. He won the 2008 contest in New Orleans.

In November, he left the door open to take part in another dunk contest during an interview with TMZ Sports but explained his responsibilities to the Lakers came first.

"I have thought about it, but winning the championship is the most important thing," Howard said. "I have all the individual accolades, but I don't have the trophy, so hopefully we can win this title this year, which I believe we can."

The eight-time All-Star selection has enjoyed a bounce-back season in L.A. He's averaged 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game despite playing just 19.6 minutes per outing across 37 appearances. He's also shooting a career-high 74.3 percent from the field.

His limited playing time is likely a case of the Lakers making sure he's healthy for the playoffs after he played just nine games for the Washington Wizards last season because of injuries. Charania's report mentioned the team was taking the center's potential dunk-contest participation with "great cautiousness and care."

It's still possible Howard ends up taking the floor in his Superman costume one last time in Chicago next month, and his potential return would bring some much-needed star power to the event.

A lot may depend on how he feels after another month of regular-season action, however, especially since his role could increase after Lakers teammate Anthony Davis suffered a back injury Tuesday.