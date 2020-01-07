Video: Raiders' Josh Jacobs, Who Was Once Homeless, Surprises Dad with New House

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs surprised his father with a new house following his rookie season in the NFL.

Jacobs tweeted Tuesday he had purchased the home and shared his dad's reaction on social media:

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez noted Jacobs and his siblings lived out of a car at times while growing up with their father, Marty, in Oklahoma. In an April piece for The Players' Tribune, Jacobs wrote that later his father lost his job and they "basically lived out of our backpacks, hopping from motel to motel" for two years.

"There were a lot of times I saw my dad come up with food for us, and he would never eat," Jacobs said in a November 2018 interview with Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer. "I always wondered if he ever ate or not, and that's something that used to really bother me. To this day, I don't know how my father did it."

Jacobs embarked on a successful college career at Alabama that led to him being the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He'll earn a little more than $11.4 million guaranteed over the first four years of his rookie contract with the Raiders.

The 21-year-old had a productive first season in Oakland, running for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.