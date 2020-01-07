Robert Lewandowski Says Jurgen Klopp Is 'A Coach You'd Run Through Fire For'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates on the pitch after the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 5, 2020. - Liverpool won the game 1-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and described the German as a father figure to him. 

The Bayern Munich striker featured under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund during a four-year spell with the Bundesliga club, with Lewandowski paying the Reds boss a glowing tribute.

Speaking to Polish publication Prawda Futbolu (h/t Jack Bezants for MailOnline), Lewandowski talked about his relationship with Klopp, explaining he's the type of coach "you'd run through fire for":

"I joined Dortmund as a young player and initially it wasn't easy."

"Obviously Jurgen wasn't my dad, but in different ways he sort of adopted that role. He was one of the main factors behind my development and he opened the door to the big wide world of football for me."

"He's got charisma and knows how to create the right atmosphere in a team. On top of that, he's able to find the right balance between fun and more serious criticism. He's a coach you'd run through fire for."

Dortmund's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with Dortmund's head coach Juergen Klopp (C) after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match Borussia Dortmund vs Malaga CF in Dortmund, western Germany on April 9, 2013.
JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

Lewandowski rose to stardom during his time at the Signal Iduna Park, and the Polish superstar helped BVB win two consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Dortmund were also beaten 2-1 in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final by Bayern at Wembley Stadium, cementing Klopp's place as one of the world's top managers.

Klopp's BVB side were one of the most entertaining teams in Europe before the manager left the Westfalenstadion in 2015 following a disappointing campaign.

The 52-year-old has continued to expand his reputation with Liverpool. The coach has built a sensational Anfield team through clever scouting and progressive tactics.

Klopp signed Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino from Roma, Southampton and Hoffenheim, respectively, and turned the improving trio into one of the Premier League's greatest forward-lines.

Liverpool are on their way to capturing the Premier League after winning 19 and drawing once during their opening 20 games, with the leaders 13 points clear and unbeaten at the top.

Related

    Monterrey Coach Slams Klopp's Behaviour

    'Klopp disrespected me, I felt he tried to trash me'

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Monterrey Coach Slams Klopp's Behaviour

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool's Brewster Loaned Out

    19-year-old striker joins Swansea until the summer

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool's Brewster Loaned Out

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    How Mane and Salah Push Each Other Forward

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    How Mane and Salah Push Each Other Forward

    via Liverpool

    Spurs' Moussa Sissoko Out for 3 Months

    Knee injury will keep Tottenham midfielder on the sidelines until April

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs' Moussa Sissoko Out for 3 Months

    Tottenham Hotspur
    via Tottenham Hotspur