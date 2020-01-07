Robert Lewandowski Says Jurgen Klopp Is 'A Coach You'd Run Through Fire For'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and described the German as a father figure to him.

The Bayern Munich striker featured under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund during a four-year spell with the Bundesliga club, with Lewandowski paying the Reds boss a glowing tribute.

Speaking to Polish publication Prawda Futbolu (h/t Jack Bezants for MailOnline), Lewandowski talked about his relationship with Klopp, explaining he's the type of coach "you'd run through fire for":

"I joined Dortmund as a young player and initially it wasn't easy."

"Obviously Jurgen wasn't my dad, but in different ways he sort of adopted that role. He was one of the main factors behind my development and he opened the door to the big wide world of football for me."

"He's got charisma and knows how to create the right atmosphere in a team. On top of that, he's able to find the right balance between fun and more serious criticism. He's a coach you'd run through fire for."

Lewandowski rose to stardom during his time at the Signal Iduna Park, and the Polish superstar helped BVB win two consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Dortmund were also beaten 2-1 in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final by Bayern at Wembley Stadium, cementing Klopp's place as one of the world's top managers.

Klopp's BVB side were one of the most entertaining teams in Europe before the manager left the Westfalenstadion in 2015 following a disappointing campaign.

The 52-year-old has continued to expand his reputation with Liverpool. The coach has built a sensational Anfield team through clever scouting and progressive tactics.

Klopp signed Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino from Roma, Southampton and Hoffenheim, respectively, and turned the improving trio into one of the Premier League's greatest forward-lines.

Liverpool are on their way to capturing the Premier League after winning 19 and drawing once during their opening 20 games, with the leaders 13 points clear and unbeaten at the top.