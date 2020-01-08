Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: 2020 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash on Thursday for a place in the 2020 Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The winners will play against Real Madrid or Valencia, who meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Barca are the Super Cup holders, but the competition now has an expanded midseason format to include four sides.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Time: 10 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN Deportes+

Preview

Barcelona and Atletico line up at King Abdullah Sports City with a potential El Clasico or Madrid derby in the offing.

Valencia could block Los Blancos' progression, and La Liga fans in Jeddah will likely be hoping for a dream fixture in Sunday's final.

Barca have made the journey without injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Ousmane Dembele is also missing due to a hamstring problem, per George Flood of the Evening Standard.

Atletico have their own injury absences, though, and Diego Costa will miss the tournament along with Thomas Lemar and Stefan Savic.

Barcelona announced their Super Cup squad on Tuesday:

Atletico have been tough to beat in La Liga this season and have lost one game less than the Blaugrana, despite Barca leading the division.

The Spanish top flight is more competitive this season. The champions lead Real Madrid on goal difference, with Diego Simeone's side trailing the pair by five points.

Meanwhile, some Los Rojiblancos players spoke about their enthusiasm for the tournament after the La Liga winter break:

Barcelona are 13-time winners of the Spanish Super Cup, and Atletico collected the trophy in 1985 and 2014.

The decision to switch the revamped competition away from Spain has drawn criticism, according to Reuters (via MailOnline), but it's not the first time the Super Cup has been played abroad.

Barca won the 2018 edition with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in Morocco.