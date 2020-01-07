Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Says Playing Leeds United Was Like 'Going to the Dentist'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Leeds United at The Emirates Stadium in London on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta discussed his side's difficulty in beating Leeds United in their third-round FA Cup clash on Monday, which the Gunners eventually won 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium after being comprehensively outplayed in the first half.

Per Goal's Sam France, Arteta said of the Championship leaders:

"I watched a lot of Leeds games and they battered every team every three days. It was good for my players to learn and to suffer on the pitch.

"Thank God, I wasn't happy at all [after the first half]. If you're not ready for Leeds, you'll get exposed.

"To play against Leeds is like going to the dentist. They are a great team and what they've built is powerful."

He noted his own side's improvement in the contest after they changed their "attitude, desire and organisation at half-time."

Leeds dominated the possession and chances in the first half and repeatedly tested goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez through Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

The former also came close when he hit the crossbar, while Ezgjan Alioski also caused the Gunners some problems.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and The Independent's Miguel Delaney praised Marcelo Bielsa's side for their excellent performance:

Arsenal were much better after the break, and after Alexandre Lacazette had clipped the woodwork with a free-kick, they broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half through Reiss Nelson's close-range finish:

Goal's Charles Watts was impressed with the Gunners' turnaround in the game:

Although they also had some good fortune on their side, it was positive that Arsenal weathered the storm and came back into the game.

The Gunners had only won two of their previous 16 matches heading into Monday's match, holding on for victory showed the improvement they're already beginning to make under Arteta's management.

Arsenal are away at Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which could prove another tricky game given they were held to a 1-1 draw there on Boxing Day in the Spaniard's first game in charge.

