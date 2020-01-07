Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Carabao Cup Leg 1 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Leicester City host Aston Villa on Wednesday at the King Power Stadium in the first leg of their 2019-20 Carabao Cup semi-final.

Both clubs have enjoyed previous successes in the tournament, winning a combined eight titles.

The Foxes are strong favourites to book their spot in a sixth final.

Leicester have been hugely impressive under Brendan Rodgers this season and sit second in the Premier League, with Villa down in 17th following their promotion from the Championship last year.

Date: Wednesday, January 8

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Leicester 4-11, Draw 17-4, Aston Villa 7-1

Leicester endured chastening defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool either side of Christmas, but they have bounced back impressively since with three consecutive victories.

Villa's form, meanwhile, has been variable of late, with head coach Dean Smith's side winning three but losing six of their last nine games in all competitions.

The key for Villa will be to ensure they are still in the tie come the end of Wednesday's first leg.

However, Rodgers' Leicester side can be devastating in attack.

They have netted 46 goals in 21 league games this term, the third most in the division, with nine of them coming in their record-breaking thrashing of Southampton:

On December 8, Leicester visited Villa Park and came away with a 4-1 win.

The Birmingham-based outfit cannot afford to suffer a similar loss on Wednesday otherwise the tie will be all but over at the halfway point.

As such, Villa are likely to sit deep at the King Power in a bid to stifle the threat posed by Jamie Vardy, who should be back in action after missing Saturday's FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic:

If the visitors can earn a draw in Leicester, or even limit any loss to just a one-goal margin, they will take confidence into the second leg that they can cause an upset and reach the final.

Villa's home form is decent this season. They have lost only four games in 12 in all competitions.

On the road, though, they have won just one of their last eight, so Leicester will be confident of taking a crucial lead from Wednesday's match.