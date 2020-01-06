Manuel Neuer: Alexander Nubel Signing 'Irrelevant' in New Bayern Contract Talks

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said the club's decision to sign Alexander Nubel will have no impact on his potential contract extension.

The German champions confirmed this week that they will sign Nubel on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old will be expected to provide competition for the veteran stopper, who remains one of the standout goalkeepers in the game.

Neuer was asked about the acquisition and said the signing will not have an impact over his own long-term future, per Patric Ridge of Goal:

"The Nubel transfer is irrelevant for my contract extension. Of course, I determine the requirements [of the contract]. I have the thoughts in my head, but of course I will not reveal them. Nothing comes out of me.

"It's a forward-thinking decision made by the club. Nubel is a top-quality goalkeeper. These factors are very important. It is therefore very important for me how the path with [coach] Hansi Flick continues."

Neuer was also quizzed on whether he thinks to signing of Nubel will have an influence on his own game time:

As relayed by Ridge, Neuer's current deal expires in the summer of 2021, although the club and player are said to be in talks over a possible extension.

Nubel is considered one of the best young goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, so Bayern will be delighted to have secured his signature for next season. It will give the team critical depth and a succession plan for when Neuer retires.

However, it appears Nubel will have an uphill battle trying to get regular minutes in the 2019-20 season, with Neuer seemingly keen to stay at Bayern for a while yet.

According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, the Munich club are hoping for healthy competition between the two players in the position:

Football writer Jonathan Harding thinks Nubel may be making a mistake in joining Bayern to be second choice:

While Neuer has regressed slightly in recent years, he remains a high-quality operator and, as club captain, clearly has plenty of influence at the Allianz Arena. For Bayern, having him tied down to a long-term contract will be a big boost.

Neuer joined Bayern in 2011 and has helped them continue to dominate German football during that period, winning seven Bundesliga titles. He also won the UEFA Champions League in 2013 with the Bavarian giants, as well as the FIFA World Cup with Germany a year later.