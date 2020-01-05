Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends His Coaching Style: 'Different Ways to Motivate'

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his style of management following recent criticism aimed his way.

The Red Devils boss gave a spiky reaction to comments from former United striker Robin van Persie, who said he needs to show more anger on the sidelines in difficult situations. That was after the team's disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Solskjaer watched United toil to a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, and afterwards he answered Viasport's questions over his approach (h/t Metro):

"There are different ways to motivate and inspire players, and I do not always believe in scaring them to play better. After all, we are in 2020.

"I like my behaviour, my personality and my values. I stand by them. It also works closely with the players, the dialogue is good. There are many people who do not know how it is behind that door in the dressing room. Sometimes you are tough, sometimes you give players a pat on the shoulder."

Here is what Van Persie had to say about Solskjaer following United's disappointing defeat at the Emirates Stadium:

The United manager was asked about the comments at the end of his pre-Wolves press conference and clearly wasn't pleased with them:

Since taking charge of the Red Devils in December 2018, Solskjaer has experienced numerous ups and downs.

Following a fantastic start, the team endured a slump in form towards the back end of the previous season. This term, United continue to be blighted by inconsistency, albeit they sit in fifth place in the Premier League, five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Although Solskjaer rested a number of players for the stalemate at Molineux on Saturday night, he would have been disappointed with their display. They were unable to test Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy during the game:

Per James Robson of the Evening Standard, throughout his tenure, Solskjaer has found it tough to get the best from his team against Nuno Espirito Santo's side:

While Solskjaer is still learning about being a manager at the highest level of the game, it appears unlikely he will compromise on his style of leadership.

Under his guidance, United have taken some positive steps, with a number of young players being integrated into the setup and other players kicking on, most notably star forward Marcus Rashford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils still feel a long way from challenging for major honours.

They will have the chance to make progress in another cup competition on Tuesday, when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.