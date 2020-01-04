USMNT Postpone Qatar Training Camp Amid 'Developing Situation' in Middle East

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States Soccer has announced a scheduled training camp for the men's team in Qatar has been postponed because of the "developing situation" in the Middle East.

The federation released a statement on its website, saying it will look to rearrange the team's training camp plans as a result:

"Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the Men's National Team's scheduled January training camp. In the meantime, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's world-class facilities and hospitality."

The camp was initially scheduled to take place in Doha between January 5 and 25. However, an airstrike from United States forces on Baghdad airport in Iraq resulted in the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. Soleimani was the commander of Iran's Quds Force, and following his death, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani posted on Twitter that the country "will take revenge for this heinous crime."

The USSF announced on Friday the training camp is set to take place in Bradenton, Florida, per Steven Goff of the Washington Post.