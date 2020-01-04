Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Robin van Persie, Mino Raiola Before Wolves Clash

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at the club's former striker Robin van Persie after the latter criticised the coaching style of the former.

Van Persie was part of the BT Sport punditry team on Wednesday for the Red Devils' loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. After the 2-0 defeat, the Dutchman said he would like to see more anger from Solskjaer after he could be seen smiling following the final whistle.

When asked about the comments ahead of his team's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday, the United boss snapped back, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"I don't know Robin and Robin doesn't know me. He probably doesn't have a right to criticise my management style, and I won't change.

"That's definite. He took my No. 20 shirt, and that's probably all he's going to take from me because I'm not in medieval times [so don't need to have an angry modus operandi]."

Here is more of what a feisty Solskjaer had to say in his media briefing:

These are the comments made by Van Persie following United's reverse against the Gunners:

In addition to Van Persie, plenty associated with the Red Devils would have been frustrated with the team's performance in the loss to Arsenal.

Having put together back-to-back wins against Newcastle United and Burnley, United were expected to give a Gunners team low on confidence a big test. However, they were no match for the home side, with Mikel Arteta earning his first win as a manager with ease.

Mark Ogden of ESPN said it was difficult to disagree with the critical assessment of Van Persie following the encounter:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, it's rare for Solskjaer to be so spiky with the media:

Solskjaer also hit out at Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola in the press conference after he suggested the midfielder needs to play for a club like Juventus, per Jackson.

"I don't think I should be talking to agents or about agents that talk about us, but Paul is our player and agents are hired by players, not the opposite way around," he said. "It's not 'agents' players' it's 'our players.' What me and Paul are talking about I don't have to talk to you about."

Italian Football TV relayed what Raiola had to say about the France international that prompted this reaction from Solskjaer:

Solskjaer will hope his bullish attitude with the press will be reflected by his players on Saturday as they seek to bounce back from their Arsenal surrender at Molineux.

United sit in fifth in the Premier League table, five points back on Chelsea in the standings. While UEFA Champions League qualification will be a priority for Solskjaer in the remainder of the campaign, he'll be desperate to secure his first piece of silverware as United boss, too.